10 Unique Stanley Cup Matchups We'd Love to See This Season

0 of 10

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

It's a hockey season unlike any other.

Thanks to a pandemic and its domestic impacts in Canada and the United States, the NHL was forced to think on its feet to simply get the 2020-21 schedule finalized and underway.

Because travel between the countries has been slowed to a standstill, the league sequestered the seven Canadian teams into their own North Division while geographically realigning the remaining three clusters of U.S.-based teams and setting forth on a regular season of exclusively divisional play.

Playoff competition will also be division-based for the first two rounds, with the top four teams in each making the tournament and facing off in series matching seeds No. 1 and No. 4 in one and No. 2 and No. 3 in the other. Once the four postseason division champions are determined, they will be reseeded from No. 1 to No. 4 and matched up again for a pair of series that will determine the Stanley Cup final.

And that's where it gets interesting.

The reconfigured divisions and the plan to reseed for the playoff semifinals paves the way for championship-round matchups that never would have been possible under the previous alignment.

That's all it took for the B/R hockey team to reconvene to compile a list of 10 unique series that may come about this summer. We'll concede up front that some of the teams are far more likely to be in the title mix than others, so many of the selections are suggested primarily for entertainment purposes.

Take a look at the ideas we came up with and hit us with some of your own suggestions in the comments section.