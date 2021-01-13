    Olympic Gold Medalist Klete Keller Charged After Reported Role in Capitol Breach

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2021

    FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2008 file photo, United States' relay swimmer Klete Keller reacts after a men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay heat during the swimming competitions in the National Aquatics Center at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller was charged Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol after video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the building last week. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File)
    Thomas Kienzle/Associated Press

    Swimmer Klete Keller, who won five Olympic medals, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in the Capitol building and impeding law enforcement for his alleged involvement in a pro-Donald Trump mob that stormed the Capitol and clashed with police. 

    Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times reported the news, noting the charges were filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

    Fenno noted Keller stood out in videos of the chaos because he is 6'6" and wore his U.S. Olympic team jacket.

    Karen Crouse and Victor Mather of the New York Times reported a number of former teammates and coaches recognized him in the videos and contacted authorities. Crouse and Mather also reported the Colorado real estate firm Hoff & Leigh announced Keller had resigned after working there for the last three years.

    "Hoff & Leigh supports the right of free speech and lawful protest but we cannot condone actions that violate the rule of law," the company said in a statement.

    Keller swam for the United States in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Olympics, winning the gold in the 4x200m freestyle relay in 2008 in Beijing and 2004 in Athens.

