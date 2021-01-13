    Ravens Plan to Pressure Josh Allen Despite His Success vs. Blitz, Says DC

    January 13, 2021

    Josh Allen (17), quarterback de los Bills de Buffalo, fsteja con sus compañeros Stefon Diggs (14), Dion Dawkins (73) y Zack Moss (20) tras un touchdown en el patido del sábado 9 de enero de 2021, ante los Colts de Indianápolis (AP Foto/Adrian Kraus)
    Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

    Against the Buffalo Bills this weekend, the Baltimore Ravens are going to do what they do best, even though statistics suggest it won't have a high rate of success against quarterback Josh Allen.

    The Ravens, who lead the league in blitz percentage at 41 percent, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, are up against a quarterback who thrives under pressure. Allen has completed 19 touchdown passes against the blitz—a league-high.

    Ravens defense coordinator Don Martindale said there would be no change of plans.

    "He knows that there is going to be pressure, that's for sure," Martindale said Wednesday. "That's who we are. That's what we've done."

    The Ravens found success against Allen and the Bills in 24-17 win in December 2019, limiting the young quarterback to 43.6 percent passing and posting six sacks against him.

    But now, Allen has found his niche in his third year in the league. He's a legitimate MVP contender, having led the Bills to their first postseason win since 1995 by posting 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns this season. 

