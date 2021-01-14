Early Trade Targets Heat Should Pursue at NBA Deadline

1 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

With James Harden officially off the board, Bradley Beal should rocket atop the wishlists of all dream-big buyers. Truth be told, some were arguing in favor of Beal even before Harden received his long-coveted ticket out of town.

"[Beal's] trade value will never, ever be higher than right now, when he is still under contract for 18 more months and playing at an All-Star level," The Athletic's John Hollinger wrote. "Between that, his age (27) and the snug fit of his perimeter game next to other star-caliber players, I'd argue Beal actually might have more trade value than James Harden."

Beal would be a dream get for the Heat. They would immediately go from lacking an alpha point-producer to rostering the league's scoring leader. Even better, he's not so ball-dominant that he would disrupt coach Erik Spoelstra's egalitarian style. While more plays would run through Beal, his lethal long-range touch could let him thrive off the ball as an All-Pro receiver for deft distributors Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.

Two questions will ultimately determine the viability of a Beal deal. The first is the Washington Wizards' willingness to let him go. That's by no means a given, but considering how far the franchise appears from championship contention, the District could deduce that only a blockbuster swap could fix this roster.

The second is compensation on the part of the Heat. Tyler Herro would almost certainly be needed to anchor this deal, but how much else would the Heat put on the table? Without much to offer in the way of draft compensation, they might be forced to part with several other up-and-comers, such as Duncan Robinson, KZ Okpala and rookie first-rounder Precious Achiuwa.