    Conor McGregor Can Fight for Title If He Beats 1 Ranked Boxer, WBC Pres. Says

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2021

    Conor McGregor, left, fights Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a super welterweight boxing match Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
    Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

    Conor McGregor has stated one of his goals is to win a boxing world title and the feat may have become more likely despite McGregor having zero professional wins. 

    WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman indicated the UFC star could fight for a belt with one big win.

    "I would say, he needs to face and defeat a ranked fighter, then he would be eligible to be ranked and to compete for a title," Sulaiman told Jack Figg of The Sun.

    McGregor is best known for his MMA career, winning UFC titles at two different weights. His only professional foray into boxing was a loss to Floyd Mayweather

    The 32-year-old has since returned to UFC and is set for a rematch against Dustin Poirier on Jan. 23 that could help determine the future of the lightweight division. However, according to Sulaiman, he wouldn't have to climb a long ladder in boxing to make it to a title fight.

    "If he is to start boxing and proves with victories in boxing then he should certainly be given the opportunity to fight for a world title," Sulaiman added.

