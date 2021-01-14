Early Trade Targets Knicks Should Pursue at NBA Deadline

0 of 3

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The New York Knicks have punched above their weight a few times this season, and they have reasons to be optimistic about their future.

Julius Randle should make a serious push for his first All-Star selection. Mitchell Robinson is earning an exponentially increased role as he figures out how to anchor a defense without becoming a foul machine. RJ Barrett, rookie Immanuel Quickly and even forgotten lottery pick Kevin Knox II have engineered encouraging stretches. A healthy Obi Toppin should have ample opportunity to do the same.

The Knicks are showing small signs of progress, which feels like a big development for the franchise. But holes remain up and down this roster, and New York has a chance to correct some of them between now and the March 25 trade deadline.

Here are three targets worth consideration.