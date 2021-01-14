Early Trade Targets Knicks Should Pursue at NBA Deadline

Early Trade Targets Knicks Should Pursue at NBA DeadlineJanuary 14, 2021
The New York Knicks have punched above their weight a few times this season, and they have reasons to be optimistic about their future.
Julius Randle should make a serious push for his first All-Star selection. Mitchell Robinson is earning an exponentially increased role as he figures out how to anchor a defense without becoming a foul machine. RJ Barrett, rookie Immanuel Quickly and even forgotten lottery pick Kevin Knox II have engineered encouraging stretches. A healthy Obi Toppin should have ample opportunity to do the same.
The Knicks are showing small signs of progress, which feels like a big development for the franchise. But holes remain up and down this roster, and New York has a chance to correct some of them between now and the March 25 trade deadline.
Here are three targets worth consideration.
Draft Picks
The road map to a successful rebuild almost always features a mountain of draft picks. So, even though the Knicks have started collecting some intriguing youngsters, they're at the stage of roster construction when they'll never have too many.
That's true for a rebuilder in any season, but it's especially important ahead of a draft that looks as loaded as the 2021 class. Potential difference-makers pepper the board, and there's sufficient depth behind the stars.
New York should seek as much exposure to this talent grab as possible, and it can explore multiple avenues to get it.
The simplest way is exchanging players for picks, and there are several veteran rentals who could interest win-now clubs, such as Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel and Reggie Bullock. Austin Rivers, playing on a team-friendly contract, is another established player who could draw in playoff-focused suitors.
But the Knicks, who have just $90.7 million on this season's books and only $32.2 million in guaranteed salaries for 2021-22, could also use their financial flexibility to become a dumping ground for other clubs' bloated contracts.
New York might get a lot of mileage out of renting out its cap space, especially for anyone looking to strike it rich in 2021 free agency.
Lonzo Ball, New Orleans Pelicans
Not to spin a broken record here, but the Knicks could really use a point guard.
Julius Randle paces the club with 6.9 assists per game. Behind him is the place-holding pair of Elfrid Payton (4.5) and Alec Burks (3.7). And RJ Barrett, a slashing scorer by trade, leads the club's no-brainer keepers with 3.5 helpers per night.
New York needs a playmaker, and it could find one in Lonzo Ball, the 2017 No. 2 pick who has averaged 6.5 assists against 2.7 turnovers over his first three-plus seasons.
The 6'6" floor general also has a sneaky chance of making it to the trade block, as he's ticketed for 2021 restricted free agency, and the New Orleans Pelicans might not want to pay him with Eric Bledsoe, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart and rookie Kira Lewis Jr. all on the roster.
Doing a deal now would give the Knicks control of Ball's restricted free agency. Without it, they might be facing a scenario in which they'd have to overinflate his contract offer in hopes of scaring off the Pelicans.
If his trade cost is reasonable, he'd be worth a long look.
Cam Reddish, Atlanta Hawks
If the Knicks are buying players at the deadline, they need to be ones capable of fitting with the long-term core. Cam Reddish, the 10th overall pick in 2019, should qualify.
While the 21-year-old has struggled with shooting efficiency, he offers an interesting blend of defensive versatility and playmaking. His combination of size (6'8", 218 lbs) and skill affords him significant flexibility when it comes to usage and role.
That makes him an easy fit for a rebuilding roster, so New York should make the call to see if the Atlanta Hawks would consider moving Reddish given their overcrowding along the wings.
Between Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari and Kris Dunn, the Hawks have the perimeter depth to move forward without Reddish if the Knicks can give them a reason to do so.
Given the state of the roster, New York must be careful about spending too much on any non-star. But if an exploratory phone call to Atlanta yields the right result, Reddish could make a lot of sense to chase.
All stats courtesy of NBA.com and Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted.