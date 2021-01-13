    Jake Paul Puts LA Mansion on Sale for $7M 2 Months After Nate Robinson Fight

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 13, 2021

    Jake Paul arrives at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
    Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

    Jake Paul is taking the next step toward focusing on his boxing career, reportedly selling his house in Calabasas, California, for a listed price of $7 million, according to TMZ.

    TMZ previously reported Paul wanted to move out of the Los Angeles area and move to Miami.

    Paul is best known as a YouTube star but has found luck in the ring lately with a 2-0 start to his professional boxing career. He defeated internet personality Deji in his first bout before turning pro and beating Ali Eson Gib. He then earned a second-round knockout of former NBA player Nate Robinson.

    The 23-year-old has been seeking a new opponent and has aimed high, offering Conor McGregor $50 million to fight him.

    As for the house, the 3.5-acre estate has a 15,045-square-foot mansion plus a pool, spa, gym and more.

