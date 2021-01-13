Saints' Keys to Win vs. Buccaneers in 2021 NFL Playoff Matchup

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third meeting of divisional rivals in the NFL postseason.

New Orleans controlled the regular-season series with its NFC South rival. The second victory in Week 9 produced the much more dominant performance than Week 1.

The Saints' rushing defense starred in both contests, and for them to land a berth in the NFC Championship Game, the front seven needs to take Leonard Fournette out of the game and put pressure on Tom Brady.

Sean Payton's squad also owned the turnover battle in each matchup with the Buccaneers. If the Saints sustain pressure in the Tampa Bay backfield, they could do the same on Sunday night.

As for the offense, it needs to continue to do what it did in the wild-card round to outpace Tampa Bay just in case the game turns into a high-scoring affair.