    Fenway Park Expected to Serve as COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Center

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 13, 2021

    People wait in line to vote at Fenway Park, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    There have been no fans at Fenway Park since 2019, but the home of the Boston Red Sox will welcome people in to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations, pending approval from the state of Massachusetts, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. 

    Fenway Park would be the second sports stadium in the state to do so. Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots play, is the state's first large-scale vaccination facility. 

    Per Cotillo, first responders would be the first to be eligible to receive vaccinations at the oldest active major league ballpark, with the general public invited later.

    Fenway Park, which opened its doors in 1912, was used as an early voting site for Boston residents ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

    The New York Mets' Citi Field and the New York Yankees' Yankee Stadium will also be used as COVID-19 vaccination sites. 

