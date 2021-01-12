Lamar Jackson Says He Hopes It Doesn't Snow for Ravens vs. Bills Playoff Game

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson secured his first playoff win against the Tennessee Titans, but he could record another first in the divisional round.

There's a 40 percent chance of snow showers at Bills Stadium on Saturday night, with up to an inch of accumulation predicted, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Jackson, a South Florida native, has never played a game in winter weather.

"Saturday would be my first time playing football in the snow, if it does," he said. "Hopefully, it don't."

Jackson said he first saw snow when he was quarterbacking at Louisville. The snowball fight his team had was his only time "playing" in the snow.

Per Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, the Ravens haven't played in a serious snowfall in seven years. At home against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 of the 2013 season, the Ravens came away with the victory in the last minute.

There are several other Baltimore players who could also make their snow debut Saturday: left guard Bradley Bozeman, who is from Alabama and played for the University of Alabama, and safety Chuck Clark, a Virginia native who attended Virginia Tech. Clark does have the advantage of practicing in the snow, though.

Snow or no snow, Saturday's game could still shape up to be a historic day for Jackson if he's able to defeat the Buffalo Bills for his first divisional-round victory.