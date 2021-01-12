    Former Steelers RB Tim Lester Dies at Age 52

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 13, 2021

    This is the Pittsburgh Steelers logo in the 50 yard line of Heinz Field during the second half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    The city of Milton, Georgia, reported that former NFL fullback Tim Lester died Tuesday due to complications from COVID-19, per Joe Parker of the Milton Herald.

    Lester served as the fullback for Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis for five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams (1993-1994) and Pittsburgh Steelers (1996-1998).

    As the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review noted, Lester's nickname was the "Bus Driver" because he paved the path for Bettis, who went by the "Bus." Bettis dominated from 1996-1998, amassing 4,281 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.

    Lester finished his eight-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, retiring following the 1999 campaign. He finished his pro stint, which started with the Rams in 1992, with 457 yards from scrimmage and two scores.

    Per Parker, Lester also founded New Found Life Youth Football, also known as the Milton Steelers. The 52-year-old served as Milton High School and Fellowship Christian School's assistant football coach.

