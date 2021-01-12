IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from January 12

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Taya Valkyrie challenges Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship Saturday at Hard To Kill. Tuesday night, La Wera Loca kicked off the show by battling The Virtuosa's associate Kimber Lee.

The action started fast and furious, with Kimber Lee looking to get the jump on her opponent. The No. 1 contender fought back, took Lee down and fired off some hard rights about the face. Her onslaught stalled when Lee caught her with a big kick to the face, stunning her and turning the tide back in her favor.

Lee applied body scissors and did a full roll around the ring for a near-fall.

Valkyrie fought back, rocking Lee with a hard forearm to the face but Lee downed her for another near-fall, preventing a full comeback. She delivered a sidewalk slam and scaled the ropes, coming off with a swanton bomb.

Valkyrie got the knees up, though, driving them into the lower back. La Wera Loca fought back, uncorked a series of clotheslines and a flurry of chops. A spear followed for two.

A momentary distraction at ringside by Purrazzo allowed Lee to deliver a German suplex, but Valkyrie recovered and continued to build momentum. She leveled Lee with a running double knee in the corner. Purrazzo put Lee's hand on the bottom rope, breaking up the pin.

At ringside, Rosemary attempted an assault on Purrazzo but the artist formerly known as Susie and Su Yung, now simply "Susan," attacked The Demon Assassin.

Back in the ring, Valkyrie allowed herself to become distracted by the fight on the ramp, allowing Lee to score the pinfall victory.

Result

Lee defeated Valkyrie

Grade

B

Analysis

This was a surprisingly lengthy match between two veteran in-ring competitors. The action itself was solid and really showed off just how underrated an in-ring performer Kimber Lee is. Valkyrie, so close to a title opportunity, was appropriately intense and laid in her strikes to really give off the impression that she is willing to trade blows with the wrestling-centric Virtuosa on pay-per-view.

Of interest was the booking.

One would have expected Valkyrie to win here but the emergence of Susan and the distraction that allowed Lee to pick up the win was a nice twist. If this was WWE, Valkyrie would most certainly be winning the title Saturday night but it is not. Impact has, instead, introduced an X-Factor who may be just as costly and worrisome to Purrazzo and Lee (who brought about her transformation) as any.

A solid way to kick off this way's show and create intrigue for Hard To Kill's Knockouts title bout.