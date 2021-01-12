    Steve Nash Addresses Kyrie Irving's Absence, Discusses Star's Possible Return

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 12, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New York. The Hawks won 114-96. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving missed his fourth straight game Tuesday as he continues to sit out for personal reasons, and head coach Steve Nash has yet to reveal any information about Irving's absence.

    Per Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today, Nash is "trying to keep the matter in house" but expects to see the 10-year veteran back in the lineup this season. 

    Irving's holdout became more complicated Tuesday, when ESPN's Malika Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the league was reviewing video of him at a family birthday party without a mask.

    Per Andrews and Wojnarowski, Irving is expected to be out through at least Saturday, meaning he'll be sidelined for at least six games in total.

    Nets general manager Sean Marks responded to the videos in a statement Tuesday.

    "We are aware of a video on social media featuring Kyrie Irving at a family gathering," he said. "We are reviewing the circumstances with both Kyrie and the NBA in order to determine compliance with health and safety protocols. Kyrie will have the opportunity to address his absence when he is ready to do so." 

    On Tuesday, Nash said he hadn't seen the video. 

    Video Play Button
    NBA rules forbid players from attending social gatherings with more than 15 people, as well as from going to clubs, bars and lounges. Per Wojnarowski, if Irving is forced into an isolation period because of a violation of the safety guidelines, he will lose $410,000 for every absence.

