Report: Olympic Gold Medalist Klete Keller Identified in Capitol Breach Videos

A United States swimmer who won medals at the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics was identified as a member of the pro-Trump mob that breached the Capitol on January 6, according to the New York Times' Karen Crouse and Victor Mather.

Klete Keller, 38, won two gold medals and a silver medal as part of the U.S. relay team where he spent time as a teammate of Michael Phelps. The 6'6" Nevadan was discovered by former coaches and teammates in part due to the Team USA Olympics jacket he was wearing at the time he entered the Capitol.

Keller can be seen standing in the rotunda as law enforcement attempts to gain control over the space.

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee did not confirm Keller's identity, deferring instead to law enforcement officials.

"We absolutely condemn the violent actions of the rioters at the U.S. Capitol last week," the USOPC said in a statement. "We support the right to peacefully protest and express values and viewpoints in a respectful and lawful manner—that is what makes our democracy strong. Sadly, that is not what happened in this case.

Per the New York Times:

"Few of the people who recognized Keller in the video expressed surprise at his presence in Washington. His deleted social media accounts, several of them said, had in recent years included a stream of pro-Trump messaging.

"No video has emerged of Keller participating in any violent acts in the Capitol, but his mere presence in the building, if confirmed by the authorities, may have placed him in legal jeopardy. Numerous people who entered the building now face federal charges that include unlawful entry and disorderly conduct. More serious charges include theft of government property and firearms violations."

FBI and Justice Department officials announced they had opened more than 170 subject files, and "hundreds" of arrests are expected in the coming days and weeks.

"We're looking at everything from simple trespass to theft of mail, to theft of digital devices while inside the Capitol, to assault on local officers, federal officers both outside and inside the Capitol, to the theft of potential national security information or national defense information to felony murder and even civil rights excessive force investigations," Acting DC US Attorney Michael Sherwin told reporters Tuesday.

It is unclear if Keller has been or will be charged in connection to last week's events.