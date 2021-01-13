Dolphins' Offseason Guide Entering 2021 NFL Season

Dolphins' Offseason Guide Entering 2021 NFL SeasonJanuary 13, 2021
The Miami Dolphins may have just missed the playoffs in an ultra-competitive AFC but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic in South Beach.
The sting of a blowout against the Buffalo Bills to close out the season shouldn't wash away an overall strong season. The defense was one of the most improved units in the NFL, Tua Tagovailoa showed promise in his rookie campaign, and Brian Flores proved to be a Coach of the Year contender.
Now, it's on him and general manager Chris Grier to build off of that success. Doing that is going to take good decision-making in multiple facets of the offseason.
From contracts that are set to expire to the team's draft capital, here's a look at all the key aspects of Miami's offseason.
Priorities
In his end-of-season press conference, general manager Chris Grier publicly stated Tua Tagovailoa is the team's starter. After a season of going back-and-forth between Ryan Fitzpatrick, there had been speculation that the Dolphins could replace the 22-year-old already with the No. 3 pick in the draft.
Grier's declaration is a good sign and a good start to the commitment to Tagovailoa. There were shaky performances, but overall he did more than enough to make people believe he can be an effective starter on a good team. He finished with 11 touchdowns to five interceptions, and the team went 6-3 in his nine starts.
Now, Miami needs to put the best offense around him as possible. Giving the Alabama product resources on offense to prove he is the long-term solution has to be the top priority.
Last season, the Dolphins were committed to improving the defense and threw major money at that side of the ball in free agency. They may not be able to have a similar spending spree this year, but there are plenty of things they can do to make sure Tagovailoa can have a breakout year in his first full season as a starter.
From hiring the right offensive coordinator to replace Chan Gailey to utilizing their two first-round draft picks, the main thing has to be walking into next season with no reason that the young quarterback shouldn't succeed.
Impending Free Agents
- QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
- RB Matt Breida
- C Ted Karras
- P Matt Haack
- LB Elandon Roberts
- LB Vince Biegel
- WR Mack Hollins
- WR Isaiah Ford
- LT Julie'n Davenport
- DT Davon Godchaux
- CB Nick Needham
The following are notable free agents the team will need to either re-sign or replace. A full list can be found on Over The Cap.
This is largely an unimpressive group, as the Dolphins have most of their impact guys on multi-year contracts at this point. Fitzpatrick served his role as a stopgap until Tagovailoa was ready to start. It's probably in everyone's best interest that he does not return for his age-39 season.
Matt Breida was supposed to be the injection of talent the team needed at running back but was a disappointment. After averaging more than five yards a carry in his last two seasons with San Francisco, he averaged a career-low 4.3 yards per carry in Miami and only played in 12 games due to injury. And the emergence of Myles Gaskin has made him expendable.
Ted Karras should be a priority. He's not an elite center by any means, but he ranked 20th among centers according to PFF and good offensive line help is hard to find.
Davon Godchaux will be interesting to watch. He missed most of the season with a bicep injury. Raekwon Davis' presence at nose tackle might make him expendable, but he's set to hit restricted free agency and the injury could help Miami bring him back on the cheap.
Free-Agency Outlook
Cap Space: $25.6 million, per Spotrac.
The Dolphins aren't as flush with cash as they were in 2020 when they handed out contracts to Byron Jones, Shaq Lawson, Emmanuel Ogbah and Kyle Van Noy, but they still have plenty for players in the market, especially when you consider they have the 10th-most cap space moving into next season.
With few of their own free agents likely to command big money, the team again has some leeway to sign another big name or two.
Specifically, the Dolphins could be in on the receiver market. Kenny Golladay, Allen Robinson II and Chris Godwin could all be available, and any of the three would give them a great No. 1 option to put alongside DeVante Parker and Preston Williams.
Running back is another position they could invest in. Myles Gaskin finished the season strong but the position could use another dynamic option after the disappointing seasons for veterans Matt Breida and Jordan Howard.
The Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones could be available and may be the rare running back worth the investment in free agency.
Draft Preview
- Round 1, pick 3
- Round 1, pick 18
- Round 2, pick 36
- Round 2, pick 50
- Round 3, pick 82
- Round 4, pick 114
- Round 6, pick 187
The Dolphins are projected to have the following draft picks at their disposal:
Thanks to the Laremy Tunsil trade, the Dolphins are set up to enjoy another draft with extra premium picks. After holding three first-round selections in 2020, they will pick twice in each of the first two rounds this year.
The highlight is picking at No. 3 in a draft where the two teams ahead of them appear highly likely to take a quarterback. That leaves Miami with an opportunity to take the best non-QB with their first selection.
That's likely to come down to offensive tackle Penei Sewell or wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
Either would be an elite weapon to help Tagovailoa succeed. Sewell is the best offensive lineman in the draft. He would be able to play either left or right tackle, allowing 2020 first-rounder Austin Jackson to play the other side and Robert Hunt to move from tackle to guard.
The Dolphins would be youthful up front but it could be the most exciting young offensive line in football.
Three additional picks in the top 50 give Miami an opportunity to address the offensive line or receiver, depending on whether it goes with Chase or Sewell. Because of their surplus of picks, they can feel comfortable going with a true best-player-available approach.
Regardless of what order they address their needs, the Dolphins are again positioned to have a much better roster after the offseason and should be considered the Bills' biggest threat to win the AFC East next season.