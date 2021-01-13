Dolphins' Offseason Guide Entering 2021 NFL Season

0 of 4

John Munson/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins may have just missed the playoffs in an ultra-competitive AFC but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic in South Beach.

The sting of a blowout against the Buffalo Bills to close out the season shouldn't wash away an overall strong season. The defense was one of the most improved units in the NFL, Tua Tagovailoa showed promise in his rookie campaign, and Brian Flores proved to be a Coach of the Year contender.

Now, it's on him and general manager Chris Grier to build off of that success. Doing that is going to take good decision-making in multiple facets of the offseason.

From contracts that are set to expire to the team's draft capital, here's a look at all the key aspects of Miami's offseason.