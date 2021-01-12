Aaron Rodgers Says He's Been Offered Opportunity to Guest-Host 'Jeopardy!'

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers received the chance to serve as the guest host for an upcoming episode of Jeopardy!.

The series is rotating through hosts following the death of longtime star Alex Trebek, and the nine-time Pro Bowler said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show he was given a slot for an edition that will hit the airwaves "pretty soon."

Rodgers was once a contestant on Celebrity Jeopardy! in 2015. He competed against astronaut and now Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary, coming out on top to raise $50,000 for charity.

The future Hall of Famer acknowledged to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman he was "starstruck" upon meeting Trebek because of his long-standing love of the show. He would also watch Jeopardy! often with his grandparents:

"We used to always watch the Super Bowl together as a big extended family, and it was just kind of that whole culmination of a week with my grandparents. We'd finish dinner early and you kind of retire to the living room for Jeopardy! Grandpa is in his chair and grandma's in her chair, and I'm on the ground. That's just kind of what we did."

Rodgers explained how he continued to watch the show well into his NFL career, recording the episodes he may have missed. Now, he will have his chance to step inside Trebek's shoes—albeit briefly.