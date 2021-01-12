2021 Masters to Be Held with Limited Fan Attendance, Per Augusta National

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Augusta National Golf Club will host the 2021 Masters with limited attendance in April.

Club chairman Fred Ridley issued a statement on the move:

"Following the successful conduct of the Masters Tournament last November with only essential personnel, we are confident in our ability to responsibly invite a limited number of patrons to Augusta National in April. As with the November Masters, we will implement practices and policies that will protect the health and safety of everyone in attendance. Nothing is, or will be, more important than the well-being of all involved. While we are disappointed that we will be unable to accommodate a full complement of patrons this year, we will continue our efforts to ensure that all who purchased tickets from Augusta National will have access in 2022, provided conditions improve."

