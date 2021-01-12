    2021 Masters to Be Held with Limited Fan Attendance, Per Augusta National

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2021

    Augusta National Golf Masters flag pin on the ninth green during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Augusta National Golf Club will host the 2021 Masters with limited attendance in April.

    Club chairman Fred Ridley issued a statement on the move:

    "Following the successful conduct of the Masters Tournament last November with only essential personnel, we are confident in our ability to responsibly invite a limited number of patrons to Augusta National in April. As with the November Masters, we will implement practices and policies that will protect the health and safety of everyone in attendance. Nothing is, or will be, more important than the well-being of all involved. While we are disappointed that we will be unable to accommodate a full complement of patrons this year, we will continue our efforts to ensure that all who purchased tickets from Augusta National will have access in 2022, provided conditions improve."

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Top Takeaways from Tiger Woods' 'Tiger' Documentary

      Top Takeaways from Tiger Woods' 'Tiger' Documentary
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Top Takeaways from Tiger Woods' 'Tiger' Documentary

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      He's Golf's Newest Superstar. What's Driving Matthew Wolff?

      He's Golf's Newest Superstar. What's Driving Matthew Wolff?
      Golf logo
      Golf

      He's Golf's Newest Superstar. What's Driving Matthew Wolff?

      Golf
      via Golf

      What's Coming to the PGA Tour in 2021? 3 Expert Predictions

      What's Coming to the PGA Tour in 2021? 3 Expert Predictions
      Golf logo
      Golf

      What's Coming to the PGA Tour in 2021? 3 Expert Predictions

      Golf
      via Golf

      PGA Moving from Trump National

      2022 PGA Championship will no longer be held at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey

      PGA Moving from Trump National
      Golf logo
      Golf

      PGA Moving from Trump National

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report