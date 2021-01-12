Joe Burrow: Playing in Bengals' Preseason After Knee Injury Would Be Pushing It

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says it's unlikely he will be available for the 2021 preseason as he recovers from a torn ACL.

"I think preseason is probably pushing it a little bit. But that Week 1 goal is mine," Burrow told reporters Tuesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

