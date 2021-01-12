    Joe Burrow: Playing in Bengals' Preseason After Knee Injury Would Be Pushing It

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2021
    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) preparing to throw the ball during pregame before the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says it's unlikely he will be available for the 2021 preseason as he recovers from a torn ACL.

    "I think preseason is probably pushing it a little bit. But that Week 1 goal is mine," Burrow told reporters Tuesday.

               

