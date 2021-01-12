College Football Championship 2021: Top Breakout Stars from Ohio State-Alabama

1 of 3

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Barmore got off to a bit of a slow start in 2020, but he took his game to another level when the stakes were the highest. He had four sacks over Alabama's final three games of the regular season, including five tackles and a forced fumble against Florida in the SEC Championship Game and five tackles and a sack against Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl.

In the CFP National Championship, Barmore earned Defensive MVP honors by collecting five tackles (two for a loss) and a sack, while constantly pressuring Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and consistently getting into the Buckeyes' backfield.

Barmore's biggest play of the game came at the end of the third quarter. Ohio State faced a 4th-and-1 at its own 45-yard line, trailing by 21 points, and it decided to go for it. But Buckeyes running back Master Teague III got stuffed by Barmore for a loss of two yards and Ohio State turned the ball over on downs. Alabama scored a touchdown on its ensuing possession to stretch the lead to 28 points.

"We came in here to play physical and strong, and we came to dominate," Barmore said during a postgame interview on ESPN's coverage of the trophy ceremony.

A redshirt sophomore, Barmore could decide to enter the 2021 NFL draft. One thing that would work in his favor is that it looks a weak defensive-line class, so his value could potentially be higher now than if he returned for another season at Alabama and went to the NFL in 2022. And after Monday night, a lot of people are likely impressed by the 6'5", 310-pound defensive lineman and excited to see what he'll do next.