    Alabama's Jordan Battle Ejected for Targeting After Hit on OSU's Jeremy Ruckert

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2021

    Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle reacts as he leaves the game after a targeting call against him during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Ohio State, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle was ejected for targeting in the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night.

    Battle made a helmet-to-helmet hit on Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert to draw the penalty.

    While it seemed like a straightforward decision, some prominent defensive stars from the NFL weighed in on the other side of the ledger:

    This is the second straight game in which a player was sent to the locker room in the second quarter for targeting against Ohio State. Clemson's James Skalski was ejected for leading with his helmet when he tackled Buckeyes star Justin Fields in their CFP semifinal game Jan. 1.

    Battle entered Monday night third on Alabama in tackles (63), and he had one interception that he returned 45 yards for a touchdown in a 63-3 win over Kentucky.

    The Crimson Tide may not miss the sophomore all that much since they've built a 35-17 halftime lead thanks to DeVonta Smith's 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

    Playing so little in the title game will be a bitter pill to swallow for Battle. Given how good Alabama is on an annual basis, though, there's a good chance he'll get another crack at a championship before his college career concludes.

