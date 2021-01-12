B/R Staff Roundtable: Bold UFC Predictions for 2021

3 of 3

David Dermer/Diamond Images/Getty Images

Kelsey McCarson: Look, none of our bold predictions came true last year, but I think we can all agree that mine was closest to actually happening.

No, Conor McGregor did not end up facing Floyd Mayweather inside a boxing ring again like I said he would, but McGregor did announce he planned on boxing Mayweather's main rival Manny Pacquiao sometime during 2021.

Isn't that close enough?

So riding the high of my elite level prognostication skills, I have triumphantly returned this year to declare that Nick and Nate Diaz will return to UFC action this year and that both will win their fights.

That's the boldest of the bold if you think about it. Because not only did neither of the Diaz brothers fight last year, but the most famous siblings in UFC history haven't won fights in the same year together since 2011.

Still, both Nick Diaz, 37 and Nate Diaz, 35, remain incredibly popular stars who fans love as much as any other fighters in the sport.

If you follow the Diaz brothers on social media, you know the welterweight stars have been training for their comebacks for months now.

You also know that the Diaz brothers have big things in mind for what they want their 2021 to be.

My bold prediction is that both Diaz brothers get back to work inside the UFC's octagon in 2021. To make matters bolder, I'm saying the Diaz brothers each pull off big wins in their fights.

And to add the boldest cherry on top of them all, I'll suggest right here and now that both Diaz brothers look good enough in winning their fights that when we look back at our bold predictions sometime next year, my pick won't seem nearly as bold as it does, just super smart and ultra-sophisticated.