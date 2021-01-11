    Tommy Togiai, Tyreke Smith Among 13 Ohio State Players Ruled Out vs. Alabama

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Ohio State defensive end Tyreke Smith (11) rushes against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Ohio State defeated Penn State 38-25. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
    Barry Reeger/Associated Press

    Thirteen Ohio State players will miss the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Alabama on Monday night.

    Kicker Blake Haubeil, defensive tackle Tommy Togiai and defensive end Tyreke Smith are among the notable absences, per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren:

    Haubeil announced on Instagram he'd be out for COVID-19-related reasons.

    College coaches aren't required to disclose the extent to which a team could be impacted by COVID-19. Because of that, fans have often been left to wonder until the last minute who would and wouldn't be available to play.

    Questions about Ohio State arose last week after AL.com's John Talty and Matt Zenitz reported the Buckeyes "informed key parties" they might be missing a position group when they played the Crimson Tide.

    Togiai has 27 total tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss in eight games. Smith's impact has been more muted, but he had a big sack on Clemson star Trevor Lawrence in the fourth quarter that caused a fumble. Their collective absence will be felt against an explosive Alabama offense.

    Haubeil, meanwhile, was 5-of-7 on field goals. Dominic DiMaccio is the only other Ohio State kicker to connect on a field goal this season, which came from 22 yards. The kicking game hasn't been a vital piece of Ohio State's offense, but losing Haubeil could alter how Ryan Day operates once he gets inside Crimson Tide territory.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Ohio State Down 3 Starters

      DT Tommy Togiai, DE Tyreke Smith, K Blake Haubeil and backup K Dominic DiMaccio among 13 players out tonight

      Ohio State Down 3 Starters
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Ohio State Down 3 Starters

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      NCAA Delays Voting on Proposed Image Rights, Transfer Rule Changes

      NCAA Delays Voting on Proposed Image Rights, Transfer Rule Changes
      College Football logo
      College Football

      NCAA Delays Voting on Proposed Image Rights, Transfer Rule Changes

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      How the Public Is Betting Big Name Player Props

      Justin Fields over 309.5 passing yards? Mac Jones over 380.5 passing yards? DeVonta Smith first TD (+350)? (DraftKings)

      How the Public Is Betting Big Name Player Props
      Ohio State Football logo
      Ohio State Football

      How the Public Is Betting Big Name Player Props

      Collin Sherwin
      via DraftKings Nation

      Waddle Likely to Play Tonight

      Alabama star WR will go through pregame warm-ups before final determination made (AL.com)

      Waddle Likely to Play Tonight
      Ohio State Football logo
      Ohio State Football

      Waddle Likely to Play Tonight

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report