Report: Vikings' George Paton Emerging as 'Prime Candidate' for Lions GM Opening

The Detroit Lions are seeking a replacement for general manager Bob Quinn, and Minnesota Vikings assistant GM George Paton is considered a favorite for the gig.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Paton "has emerged as a prime candidate for the opening."

Paton just wrapped up his 14th season with the Vikings. He previously worked with the Miami Dolphins as the team's director of pro personnel from 2001 to '06 and began his career with the Chicago Bears, where he was the assistant director of pro personnel in 2000.

Paton has also been linked to the GM opening with the Denver Broncos, with multiple reports suggesting he could land the job if he wants to.

Mike Klis of Denver's KUSA-TV wrote Paton is "the Broncos' GM candidate to beat," while the Denver Gazette's Woody Paige reported that the job is down to Paton or Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly.

But Paton has a connection in Detroit, where Chris Spielman is serving as a special adviser for the GM search. Spielman is the brother of Vikings GM Rick Spielman. He also has family ties in Denver—his nephew, Rob Paton, is a Broncos scout, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano (h/t VikingsWire).

This offseason is not the first in which Paton has entertained the option to leave Minnesota, though according to Fowler and Graziano, this year could be the one that sees him take the leap.

According to Breer, Paton has also been linked to Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, though it's unclear when "Fitzgerald would be ready to make the leap to the NFL."