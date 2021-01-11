Report: Jared Veldheer to Sign Packers Contract; Played for Colts vs. Bills

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts saw their postseason run end with a loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, but offensive tackle Jared Veldheer, who started for Indianapolis, will get another chance at victory.

Veldheer, who was on the Colts practice squad, is signing with the Green Bay Packers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 33-year-old will become the first player to appear for two different teams in the same postseason.

