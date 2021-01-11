    Report: Jared Veldheer to Sign Packers Contract; Played for Colts vs. Bills

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 11, 2021

    Denver Broncos offensive tackle Jared Veldheer (66) looks on against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

    The Indianapolis Colts saw their postseason run end with a loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, but offensive tackle Jared Veldheer, who started for Indianapolis, will get another chance at victory.

    Veldheer, who was on the Colts practice squad, is signing with the Green Bay Packers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

    The 33-year-old will become the first player to appear for two different teams in the same postseason. 

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

