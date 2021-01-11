Kris Bryant Trade Rumors: Blue Jays Talked to Cubs About Deal Amid Mets Buzz

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs are looking to move third baseman Kris Bryant, and while the New York Mets are the team that most of those trade talks have been centered around, at least one other club has inquired about the star.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Blue Jays "have checked with the Cubs" on Bryant, though "there haven't been active talks" between the two sides recently.

Bryant is entering the last year of his contract, but the Cubs have been open to trading the six-year veteran before this offseason.

The 29-year-old hit just .206 with four home runs and 11 RBI through 34 games in 2020. But even in a pandemic-shortened season, with an added loss of time due to a wrist injury, his numbers didn't match the ones he has put up in the past.

In an All-Star campaign in 2019, he batted .282 with 31 home runs and 77 RBI, and in his 2016 National League MVP season he slammed .292 with 39 home runs and 102 RBI.

Bryant, who has played his entire career with the Cubs, was named the NL Rookie of the Year in 2015 and picked up two other All-Star nods, in addition to his one from 2019.

The Mets, who have already landed their potential franchise player in Francisco Lindor as new owner Steve Cohen engineers a rebuild, had piqued Chicago's interest in a trade via the team's No. 2 prospect, catcher Francisco Alvarez. But Mets president Sandy Alderson said the team will not trade the top members in its farm system.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Toronto looked to Travis Shaw on the hot corner last year, though Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has reportedly been working to move to third base this offseason. Shaw is versatile and if he sticks around following arbitration Guerrero could easily continue at first base or designated hitter, so there'd be plenty of room for the Blue Jays to add Bryant if those talks resume.