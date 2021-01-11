    Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Nets, 76ers Linked to Potential Deal for Wizards Star

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2021

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 141-136. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    The Washington Wizards are among the most disappointing teams in the league in the early going of the season at 2-8, and they may move Bradley Beal as a result.

    According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, "With the Wizards in disarray, teams thirsting for a blockbuster trade are increasingly shifting their gaze toward Beal."

    O'Connor reported the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are interested in Beal, although "most people around the league consider Brooklyn a fairly unlikely destination to land a star considering it lacks a high-value player or asset to put into a deal."

    The 76ers may be a more likely destination if they are willing to part with Ben Simmons in a potential deal.

                

