Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Nets, 76ers Linked to Potential Deal for Wizards Star

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards are among the most disappointing teams in the league in the early going of the season at 2-8, and they may move Bradley Beal as a result.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, "With the Wizards in disarray, teams thirsting for a blockbuster trade are increasingly shifting their gaze toward Beal."

O'Connor reported the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are interested in Beal, although "most people around the league consider Brooklyn a fairly unlikely destination to land a star considering it lacks a high-value player or asset to put into a deal."

The 76ers may be a more likely destination if they are willing to part with Ben Simmons in a potential deal.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.