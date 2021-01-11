Report: Titans' Arthur Smith Eyed by Jags, Jets, Falcons, Lions, Chargers for HC

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Now that the Tennessee Titans' season is over following Sunday's playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has more time to focus on potentially becoming a head coach.

There is reportedly plenty of interest from teams as well, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that the Jacksonville Jaguars interviewed Smith on Sunday night. What's more, Smith is scheduled to interview with the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers on Monday and the Detroit Lions on Tuesday.

These developments come after Schefter reported Jan. 4 that all six teams looking for a head coach—those five listed above and the Houston Texans—requested permission or planned to request permission to interview the offensive coordinator.

While Tennessee's offense struggled in the 20-13 loss to the Ravens at Nissan Stadium, with Derrick Henry managing just 40 yards on 18 carries, it was effective throughout the regular season.

The Titans tied for second in the league in total yards and were fourth in points on their way to an 11-5 record and the AFC South crown. A big reason for that was Henry, who led the league with 2,027 rushing yards and 17 scores on the ground.

The Alabama product also led the league with 1,540 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns last year, underscoring the impact Smith had on him as a playmaker. Henry failed to make a Pro Bowl and had one season with more than 1,000 rushing yards in his first three years in the league, but he has elevated himself to best-back-in-the-NFL status over the last two years.

Smith has been with the Titans in some capacity since 2011 and became the OC prior to the 2019 campaign.

The team made the playoffs both years with him at the position, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill was a Pro Bowler in 2019. He nearly was again in 2020 with 3,819 passing yards, 266 rushing yards and 40 total touchdowns.

Smith helped turn the Titans offense into one of the best in the NFL, so it is no surprise he is garnering so much interest from teams looking to turn their own fortunes around with their next head coaching hire.