Washington Football Team's Offseason Guide Entering 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Steve Helber/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team was ousted from the postseason Saturday. While their run to the NFC East title was impressive, it's clear that the Football Team is still a few steps behind the elite outfits in the NFC.

Fortunately, this is an issue that Washington could fix in the offseason. It possesses an elite defense and has more than $40 million in projected cap space with which to make roster improvements.

There's still a huge question mark at quarterback, of course, as 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins is no longer in the picture. However, Washington has a tremendous head coach in Ron Rivera, several quality building blocks on its roster and one of the best cap situations in the NFL entering 2021.

Here we will dive into some of the top storylines and priorities for Washington's looming offseason.