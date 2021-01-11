Washington Football Team's Offseason Guide Entering 2021 NFL SeasonJanuary 11, 2021
Washington Football Team's Offseason Guide Entering 2021 NFL Season
The Washington Football Team was ousted from the postseason Saturday. While their run to the NFC East title was impressive, it's clear that the Football Team is still a few steps behind the elite outfits in the NFC.
Fortunately, this is an issue that Washington could fix in the offseason. It possesses an elite defense and has more than $40 million in projected cap space with which to make roster improvements.
There's still a huge question mark at quarterback, of course, as 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins is no longer in the picture. However, Washington has a tremendous head coach in Ron Rivera, several quality building blocks on its roster and one of the best cap situations in the NFL entering 2021.
Here we will dive into some of the top storylines and priorities for Washington's looming offseason.
Offseason Overview
Perhaps the best news heading into the offseason is the fact that Washington ranks fifth in the NFL in terms of projected cap space. The Football Team can afford to be a major player when the market opens March 17, which isn't something every NFL team can say.
Washington is also slated to have the 19th overall pick in the draft, the highest of any postseason participant. That's the silver lining of winning the NFC East with a 7-9 record.
In terms of pending free agents, there are a few of note. Guard Brandon Scherff tops the list, but pass-rusher Ryan Kerrigan, cornerback Ronald Darby, cornerback Fabian Moreau, linebacker Reuben Foster, linebacker Thomas Davis, wideout Cam Sims, quarterback Taylor Heinicke and kicker Dustin Hopkins are other notable names set to hit the open market.
Washington should largely have the cap space needed to retain the players it wants to keep. In terms of additions that need to be made, wide receiver should be the biggest priority. Washington has a legit No. 1 receiver in Terry McLaurin, but there is little depth behind him.
Sims was the next most productive wideout with just 477 receiving yards.
Free-Agent Priority: Brandon Scherff
Scherff made his fourth Pro Bowl in 2020, and he remains the anchor of Washington's physical offensive line. If the Football Team is going to break the bank for one incumbent veteran this offseason, it needs to be for the guard.
The good news is that Scherff is interested in returning for the 2021 season.
"I've been here six years, and I absolutely love it here," Scherff said, per Yahoo Sports' JP Finlay. "We are building something here to absolutely make a run in the future."
As long as Washington is willing to make Scherff a fair offer, it has a good chance to retain him. The Iowa product will draw heavy interest if he reaches free agency, though, so it would behoove the Football Team to work out an extension before the start of the new league year.
Biggest Question Mark: Quarterback
This one shouldn't come as a surprise. Quarterback is the biggest question mark for Washington heading into 2021, largely because Alex Smith may or may not be back for another season. He was banged up at the end of the campaign and unable to play in the Wild Card Round. However, the veteran is a remarkable leader who helped spark the run to a division title.
"There's an intangible that some guys have and possess, and Alex has it," Rivera said, per ESPN's John Keim. "Can it be replaced? You'll have to find a guy that has that same type of intangible, and those guys are special.
Even if Smith is back, he's not a long-term answer for Washington. Heinicke performed well enough in the playoffs to warrant another look in training camp, but the Football Team isn't likely to go into 2021 with just those two under center.
Expect Washington to carefully examine external quarterback options in free agency and the draft. If the Football Team can find its franchise signal-caller, it could be a force in the NFC for years to come.