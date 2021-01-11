49ers' Offseason Guide Entering 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL season didn't quite go as the San Francisco 49ers had hoped. After reaching Super Bowl LIV the previous year, the 49ers were ravaged by injuries, struggled with consistency and eventually stumbled to a 6-10 record.

The good news is that a quick turnaround is definitely possible. Having players like Nick Bosa and George Kittle healthy for Week 1 will be a huge asset, and the 49ers have few coaching needs with Kyle Shanahan running the show.

San Francisco will have some difficult personnel decisions to make, though, and less than $15 million in projected cap space to work with. Here, we'll examine where the 49ers stand with the start of free agency roughly two months away.