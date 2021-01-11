Baker Mayfield, Browns Appear to Troll JuJu Smith-Schuster After Win vs Steelers

Don Wright/Associated Press

After JuJu Smith-Schuster provided the bulletin board material Thursday, the Cleveland Browns were happy to remind him of it after their 48-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card game Sunday night.

"I think they're still the same Browns teams I play every year," the Steelers wideout told reporters leading up to the game. "I think they're nameless gray faces. They have a couple good players on their team, but at the end of the day, I don't know. The Browns is the Browns."

Baker Mayfield threw that last sentence back at Smith-Schuster following Cleveland's victory:

Several Browns players poked fun at Smith-Schuster's TikTok dance on the sidelines, in the locker room and on social media:

This season marked Cleveland's first postseason appearance since 2002. The franchise's last playoff win before Sunday was on Jan. 1, 1995, when Bill Belichick led the team to a 20-13 victory over Bill Parcells and the New England Patriots.

In addition to nearly two decades of franchise misery, the Browns had to play this game without head coach Kevin Stefanski and guard Joel Bitonio, the longest-tenured member of the team who endured the 0-16 season in 2017.

The Browns have every reason to celebrate this win. Pittsburgh swept them during the regular season, including a 24-22 win in Week 17 when the Steelers rested most of their starters.