    2022 PGA Championship to Be Moved from Trump National After US Capitol Breach

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - This photo from Friday Oct. 2, 2020, shows a sign at the entrance to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. New Jersey's governor said Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 President Donald Trump's fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club in the state hours before announcing he had the coronavirus
    Seth Wenig/Associated Press

    The 2022 PGA Championship will no longer be held at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

    PGA of America President Jim Richerson issued a statement Sunday about the board of directors voting to move the event.

    "The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster," he said.

    In a phone interview with Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press, PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh said the vote to terminate was made as a result of the events Wednesday when a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol:

    "We find ourselves in a political situation not of our making. We’re fiduciaries for our members, for the game, for our mission and for our brand. And how do we best protect that? Our feeling was given the tragic events of Wednesday that we could no longer hold it at Bedminster. The damage could have been irreparable. The only real course of action was to leave."

    When Congress convened Wednesday to certify the election results for Joe Biden, extremists stormed the Capitol, stealing federal property and interrupting the certification process in what some have called an act of domestic terrorism.

    As of Friday, five people had died as a result of the attack, including one woman who was shot and a police officer who was engaged with the rioters.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The PGA of America announced in 2015 a mutual agreement with Trump to move that year's Grand Slam of Golf event from his Los Angeles course after he made racist remarks about Mexican immigrants on the campaign trail.

    Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster was awarded the 2022 event by the PGA of America in October 2014.

    A replacement venue for the PGA Championship has not yet been determined. The 2021 event will be held at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course in South Carolina from May 20-23.

    Related

      PGA Moving from Trump National

      2022 PGA Championship will no longer be held at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey

      PGA Moving from Trump National
      Golf logo
      Golf

      PGA Moving from Trump National

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      English Wins Tourney of Champs 🏆

      Harris English defeats Joaquin Niemann for his first PGA Tour event win since 2013

      English Wins Tourney of Champs 🏆
      Golf logo
      Golf

      English Wins Tourney of Champs 🏆

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Top Takeaways from Tiger Woods' 'Tiger' Documentary

      Top Takeaways from Tiger Woods' 'Tiger' Documentary
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Top Takeaways from Tiger Woods' 'Tiger' Documentary

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Leaderboard: Sentry Tournament of Champions 🌴

      Follow all the action live from Hawaii

      Leaderboard: Sentry Tournament of Champions 🌴
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Leaderboard: Sentry Tournament of Champions 🌴

      PGATour
      via PGATour