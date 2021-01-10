    Frank Reich Says He Wants Philip Rivers to Be Colts' Starting QB in 2021

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 10, 2021

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

    Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich wants to see quarterback Philip Rivers back for another season in Indiana.   

    The day after the Colts were booted from the postseason by the Buffalo Bills, Reich told reporters he hopes the 39-year-old explores options that aren't related to free agency or retirement.

    "As I sit here right now, yes, I want Philip Rivers to be my starting quarterback next year," Reich said. "... I think Philip still has a lot of good football [left]."

    Rivers just finished his 17th season in the league and his first with the Colts, who signed him to a one-year deal in March. Otherwise, he has played the entirety of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers franchise. 

    This season, Rivers compiled 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 68 percent of his passes. Under his guidance, the Colts qualified for the postseason for the second time since 2014. 

    Rivers did not rule out a return to the Colts or retirement while speaking with reporters following Saturday's loss.

    "Whatever is God's will for me and my family, if it's here playing another year in Indy, then we'll be here," he said. "And if it's not, then I'll be on the sideline with a ball cap coaching the heck out of a high school football team down in south Alabama."

    Reich was also realistic about the situation and said there will be conversations within the organization regarding Rivers' future: "We have to do what's best for the team, and as an organization as we sit down and talk about Philip, what other options are out there, that will all get discussed. But I think what I'm really proud of for Philip, he earned the right to be in that discussion."

    Whether it's Rivers or someone else, the Colts will need to find another option at quarterback this offseason.

    Backup Jacoby Brissett, who appeared in 11 games this season, is also set to become a free agent. That leaves rookie Jacob Eason, who didn't play a snap this year, as the only rostered quarterback for 2021.

