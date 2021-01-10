Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic Knee Injury Diagnosed as Avulsion Fracture

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks received bad news about Bogdan Bogdanovic's knee injury.

The team announced Sunday that an MRI revealed he has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his right knee.

The injury occurred in the second quarter of Atlanta's 113-105 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

LaMelo Ball was trying to steal the ball from Bogdanovic when he was whistled for a foul. The Hawks guard was changing direction before the whistle when his heels got tangled up together, causing his right leg to get caught underneath his body as he fell to one knee on the court.

Bogdanovic was helped to the locker room by Atlanta's medical staff. The team said a treatment plan will be made available later this week.

The Hawks signed Bogdanovic to a four-year, $72 million contract during the offseason. The 28-year-old was off to a slow start this season prior to the injury. He's averaging a career-low 9.9 points on 38.5 percent shooting.

In three seasons with the Sacramento Kings, Bogdanovic averaged 13.5 points and shot 37.4 percent from three-point range.