    Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic Knee Injury Diagnosed as Avulsion Fracture

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) works against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    The Atlanta Hawks received bad news about Bogdan Bogdanovic's knee injury.   

    The team announced Sunday that an MRI revealed he has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his right knee. 

    The injury occurred in the second quarter of Atlanta's 113-105 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night. 

    LaMelo Ball was trying to steal the ball from Bogdanovic when he was whistled for a foul. The Hawks guard was changing direction before the whistle when his heels got tangled up together, causing his right leg to get caught underneath his body as he fell to one knee on the court. 

    Bogdanovic was helped to the locker room by Atlanta's medical staff. The team said a treatment plan will be made available later this week. 

    The Hawks signed Bogdanovic to a four-year, $72 million contract during the offseason. The 28-year-old was off to a slow start this season prior to the injury. He's averaging a career-low 9.9 points on 38.5 percent shooting. 

    In three seasons with the Sacramento Kings, Bogdanovic averaged 13.5 points and shot 37.4 percent from three-point range. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NBA 'Has No Plans' to Pause Season Amid COVID-19 Concerns

      NBA 'Has No Plans' to Pause Season Amid COVID-19 Concerns
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA 'Has No Plans' to Pause Season Amid COVID-19 Concerns

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Heat-Celtics Postponed

      A Miami player had an inconclusive test, and team does not have the required eight players to play tonight's game

      Heat-Celtics Postponed
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Heat-Celtics Postponed

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      KD Active vs. Thunder

      Durant (health and safety protocols) is available today vs. OKC, Kyrie (personal reasons) remains out

      KD Active vs. Thunder
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KD Active vs. Thunder

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      LeBron Congratulates LaMelo on IG After Triple-Double

      LeBron Congratulates LaMelo on IG After Triple-Double
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron Congratulates LaMelo on IG After Triple-Double

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report