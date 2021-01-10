Eric Bieniemy Reportedly Wants to Stay with Chiefs Until He Finds 'Perfect Job'

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Despite being one of the most sought-after head-coaching candidates this offseason, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy won't leave his current position for just any job.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Bieniemy is saying privately he won't leave the Chiefs "until he finds the perfect job."

Of the six head-coaching vacancies currently in the NFL, Florio noted that Bieniemy has interviewed with five teams—the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported in October that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was lobbying for Bieniemy, but the organization has not spoken with the 51-year-old. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Houston did not put in a request to interview him.

Bieniemy has been one of the most frequently-mentioned coaching candidates dating back to last year. He spoke with the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns when the Chiefs were on a bye in the first round of the playoffs in January 2020.

Despite the many interviews Bieniemy has been racking up over the past two seasons, he has yet to be hired as a head coach. The Louisiana native has spent the past three seasons as the Chiefs offensive coordinator after spending five years working on Andy Reid's staff as the running backs coach.

Kansas City's offense has finished among the top six in the NFL in points scored and total yards in each of Bieniemy's three seasons as offensive coordinator.