Report: Deshaun Watson's Anger Level at 2 After DeAndre Hopkins Trade; Now a 10

Deshaun Watson is reportedly "furious" after the Houston Texans left him out of the decision to hire Nick Caserio as the team's general manager, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A source close to the quarterback said Watson's anger level was "a 2" after the team traded away receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but "this time, it's a 10."

Schefter noted Watson could hold out this season despite signing a four-year extension in September. According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, Watson could also "play hardball" regarding a trade this offseason and has interest in a move to the Miami Dolphins.

Team owner Cal McNair admitted Friday he hasn't been able to get in contact with the face of the franchise.

"I've reached out to Deshaun about Nick's hire and I look forward to him getting back to me," McNair told reporters Friday.

Though Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported the quarterback is currently on vacation, Watson is reportedly "highly upset" about not being involved in the process.

Watson signed a four-year extension in September, but he clearly wasn't happy after the team traded away his top target in the offseason:

The 25-year-old responded by leading the NFL with 4,823 passing yards while earning his third Pro Bowl selection.

Houston still had significant issues while struggling to a 4-12 record and Watson is clearly not happy about the latest direction of the organization.