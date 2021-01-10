Leonard Fournette to Critics of Bucs' Passing Game: 'C'mon, That's Tom Brady'

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Going against a top-five defense, Tom Brady still shined for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday with 381 passing yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

Teammate Leonard Fournette was certainly not surprised after the 31-23 win over the Washington Football Team.

"C'mon, that's Tom Brady," the running back said.

Consistency has been a problem for Brady this season, as he had four games with multiple interceptions—all losses to playoff teams. He had also been missing open players, which even led to criticism from head coach Bruce Arians.

With 22 completions in 40 attempts against Washington, Brady wasn't perfect, but he came through in big moments, completing deep passes to Antonio Brown, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

It's exactly what Fournette and likely other teammates expected from the six-time Super Bowl winner.