    Leonard Fournette to Critics of Bucs' Passing Game: 'C'mon, That's Tom Brady'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (28) runs off the field with quarterback Tom Brady (12) after Fournette ran 46-yards for a score against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
    Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

    Going against a top-five defense, Tom Brady still shined for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday with 381 passing yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

    Teammate Leonard Fournette was certainly not surprised after the 31-23 win over the Washington Football Team.

    "C'mon, that's Tom Brady," the running back said.

    Consistency has been a problem for Brady this season, as he had four games with multiple interceptions—all losses to playoff teams. He had also been missing open players, which even led to criticism from head coach Bruce Arians.

    With 22 completions in 40 attempts against Washington, Brady wasn't perfect, but he came through in big moments, completing deep passes to Antonio Brown, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

    It's exactly what Fournette and likely other teammates expected from the six-time Super Bowl winner.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Super Bowl 2021: Full Odds and Bold Predictions

      Super Bowl 2021: Full Odds and Bold Predictions
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Super Bowl 2021: Full Odds and Bold Predictions

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Draft Combine's Status Unclear

      NFL to decide on future of 2021 scouting combine this week amid concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic (Schefter)

      NFL Draft Combine's Status Unclear
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Draft Combine's Status Unclear

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Goff's Comeback Breathes Life into Rams

      LA QB's return provides spark for potential playoff run after Wild Card win vs. Seahawks

      Goff's Comeback Breathes Life into Rams
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Goff's Comeback Breathes Life into Rams

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Updated NFL Playoff Picture and Schedule

      Updated NFL Playoff Picture and Schedule
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Updated NFL Playoff Picture and Schedule

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report