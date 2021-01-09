Bucs' Ronald Jones Doesn't Play vs. WFT After Suffering Injury in Warm-Ups

Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tailback Ronald Jones II was held out of Saturday's 31-23 Wild Card Weekend victory over the Washington Football Team after he suffered a quad injury during warm-ups.

The 23-year-old was listed as active but did not take a snap during the game.

Jones led the Buccaneers in rushing during the regular season with 978 yards on 192 carries in 14 games to go with seven touchdowns. Leonard Fournette took over the bulk of the backfield duties against Washington, racking up 93 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Jones has struggled to remain healthy this season. He was limited in practice ahead of Week 17 with a finger injury after spending time on the team's COVID-19/reserve list earlier this year. That was after an ankle injury in October.

It's unclear how severe the injury is for Jones, but the Bucs will have at least another week to try getting him back onto the field.

If not, expect Fournette to continue serving as the lead tailback until Jones can return.

