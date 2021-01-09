    Bucs' Ronald Jones Doesn't Play vs. WFT After Suffering Injury in Warm-Ups

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IJanuary 10, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (27) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)
    Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers tailback Ronald Jones II was held out of Saturday's 31-23 Wild Card Weekend victory over the Washington Football Team after he suffered a quad injury during warm-ups. 

    The 23-year-old was listed as active but did not take a snap during the game. 

    Jones led the Buccaneers in rushing during the regular season with 978 yards on 192 carries in 14 games to go with seven touchdowns. Leonard Fournette took over the bulk of the backfield duties against Washington, racking up 93 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. 

    Jones has struggled to remain healthy this season. He was limited in practice ahead of Week 17 with a finger injury after spending time on the team's COVID-19/reserve list earlier this year. That was after an ankle injury in October. 

    It's unclear how severe the injury is for Jones, but the Bucs will have at least another week to try getting him back onto the field. 

    If not, expect Fournette to continue serving as the lead tailback until Jones can return. 

                

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Related

      Buccaneers Beat Washington to Advance in Playoffs

      Buccaneers Beat Washington to Advance in Playoffs
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Buccaneers Beat Washington to Advance in Playoffs

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Brady Becomes Oldest Player to Throw TD Pass in NFL Playoff History

      Brady Becomes Oldest Player to Throw TD Pass in NFL Playoff History
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brady Becomes Oldest Player to Throw TD Pass in NFL Playoff History

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Cam Akers Leads Rams Win vs. Seattle

      Rams rookie rushed for 131 yds in wild-card win over NFC West rival

      Cam Akers Leads Rams Win vs. Seattle
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Cam Akers Leads Rams Win vs. Seattle

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Taylor Heinicke's Story About First Time Meeting Tom Brady Is Priceless

      Taylor Heinicke's Story About First Time Meeting Tom Brady Is Priceless
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Taylor Heinicke's Story About First Time Meeting Tom Brady Is Priceless

      RSN
      via RSN