Warren Moon Talks Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: He 'Literally Loves' Houston

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Hall of Famer Warren Moon isn't hitting the panic button amid rumors Deshaun Watson has become frustrated and may want to leave the Houston Texans.

"He literally loves playing in Houston," Moon said to TMZ Sports. "He loves the city. He's involved in it a lot. But he definitely wants to win."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Watson was upset members of the organization didn't reach out to him prior to the hiring of Nick Caserio as general manager. The three-time Pro Bowler was under the impression he'd have some input in the process.

According to Schefter, Watson also felt "some disappointment" when the Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

And those two reports came after Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported the star quarterback "has quietly broached with teammates the possibility of requesting a trade."

TMZ Sports noted Moon is close with Watson, so his comments carry some weight. The logistics of a trade seem pretty difficult to overcome, too, because there aren't many scenarios in which Houston can deal a player this valuable and wind up with a good enough return.

However, the fact that Watson isn't attempting to force through a trade doesn't mean he's content at the moment, which is something the Texans' brass may need to rectify.