Packers' Aaron Rodgers Donates $500K to COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made a sizable donation to help small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per Lily Zhao of Fox6 Milwaukee, Rodgers told Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports he will contribute $500,000 to the company's relief fund.

The Barstool Fund was started Dec. 17 to support the 30 Day Fund. Money is donated to qualifying small businesses that apply for financial relief because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady pledged last month to make a donation. As of Friday night, the fund has raised more than $21 million from over 163,000 donors.

Rodgers has always been active in charitable causes throughout his career. The two-time NFL MVP received an honorary doctorate from the Medical College of Wisconsin in 2018 for his work with youth cancer patients.