    Oregon's Andy Avalos Reportedly Hired as New Boise State Head Football Coach

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2021

    Detail view of Boise State helmets lined up on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UNLV in Boise, Idaho, Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Boise State won 42-25. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)
    Otto Kitsinger/Associated Press

    Boise State has reportedly found its next head football coach. 

    First reported by B.J. Rains of the Idaho Press and confirmed by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the Broncos will hire Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos to replace Bryan Harsin. 

    Rains noted the school is expected to officially announce Avalos' hiring on Friday night. 

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

