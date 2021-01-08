Oregon's Andy Avalos Reportedly Hired as New Boise State Head Football Coach

Otto Kitsinger/Associated Press

Boise State has reportedly found its next head football coach.

First reported by B.J. Rains of the Idaho Press and confirmed by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the Broncos will hire Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos to replace Bryan Harsin.

Rains noted the school is expected to officially announce Avalos' hiring on Friday night.

