Irwin Rivera's Sisters in Stable Condition After Stabbings, Manager Says

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

UFC fighter Irwin Rivera's manager said Friday that Rivera's two sisters are in stable condition after Rivera allegedly stabbed them Thursday.

According to TMZ Sports, Ali Abdelaziz said: "His sisters are in stable condition and I am praying for his family. We are still trying to put the pieces together. ... I will never give up on Irwin and his family."

ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported Thursday that Rivera was arrested on two counts of attempted murder in relation to the stabbings of his 22- and 33-year-old sisters in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Per Raimondi, the police report states that Rivera fled after allegedly stabbing his sisters with a brass knuckle knife while they slept. Police said Rivera told them, "I killed my sisters."

The police report also stated that Rivera told police he tried to kill his sisters because a "higher power" told him to do so.

The women suffered knife wounds to the head, back, face, arms and hands.

Abdelaziz said Friday that Rivera is battling mental illness and the alleged attempted murders were "not in [Rivera's] hands."

Rivera, 31, was born in Mexico City and raised in New Windsor, New York. He has been a professional MMA fighter since 2014 and made his UFC debut last year.

Overall, Rivera is 10-6 as a professional fighter with five wins by way of knockout, one submission and four decisions.

His UFC debut came at the May 16, 2020, UFC on ESPN card. Rivera lost a featherweight bout to Giga Chikadze by unanimous decision. Rivera then beat Ali AlQaisi by split decision at UFC Fight Night on Aug. 8.

Rivera's most recent fight occurred at UFC Fight Night on Sept. 19 when he lost to Andre Ewell by split decision.

Rivera was scheduled to appear before a judge Friday, per TMZ Sports.