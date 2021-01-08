LaMelo Ball Flirts with Triple-Double as Hornets Top Lonzo Ball, Pelicans

Derick Hingle/Associated Press

After ending their three-game losing streak Wednesday, the Charlotte Hornets have won back-to-back games for the second time this season after an 118-110 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

Charlotte looked like it was going to be in for a long night after falling behind 54-36 late in the second quarter. The offense came to life in the second half with 71 points to steal the win from New Orleans.

This matchup marked the first-ever NBA game between LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball. The Hornets rookie is still adjusting to the NBA, but he entered Friday with five straight games scoring at least 10 points.

The Pelicans have lost a season-high three straight games and are under .500 for the first time in 2020-21 (4-5). Their losses to the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder this week were by a combined three points.

Gordon Hayward led the way for the Hornets with 26 points. Ball finished one assist shy of a triple-double in 26 minutes off the bench.

Zion Williamson did his part for the Pelicans with a team-high 26 points. Brandon Ingram was held to 17 points, his second-lowest output of the season.

Notable Game Stats

Gordon Hayward, CHA: 26 points (9-of-18 FG), 8 rebounds, 3 assists

LaMelo Ball, CHA: 12 points (4-of-12 FG), 11 rebounds, 9 assists

Miles Bridges, CHA: 20 points (8-of-11 FG), 4 rebounds

Zion Williamson, NO: 26 points (12-of-22 FG), 8 rebounds, 3 assists

Brandon Ingram, NO: 17 points (3-of-11 FG), 8 rebounds, 8 assists

Josh Hart, NO: 19 points (6-of-8 FG), 8 rebounds

Pelicans Waste Dominant Effort from Williamson

There's a very clear formula for success in New Orleans, and it starts with Williamson and Ingram playing well on both ends of the floor.

Head coach Stan Van Gundy had done a terrific job of getting his team to buy in on defense so far this season. The Pelicans entered Friday ranked fourth in points allowed per game (105.1) and 11th in rating, per Basketball-Reference.com.

Charlotte isn't an offensive juggernaut, but it has players who are skilled at getting the ball up the floor in transition. That was a weakness for the Pelicans in their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

Things looked like they corrected themselves for the Pelicans on Friday, but the second half was a collapse that shows how far this team still has to go in its development.

The offense got off to a quick start with 38 points in the first quarter, and the Pels led by as many as 18 points early in the second quarter.

Williamson was the standout performer and go-to guy for New Orleans' offense. The 20-year-old hit the 20-point mark for the fifth time in the past six games. He completely overmatched a Charlotte defense that lacks size in the paint to disrupt his ability to get to the basket.

New Orleans' defense fell apart in the second half. The Hornets dropped 35 points and shot 6-of-14 from three-point range in 12 minutes coming out of the intermission to close the deficit to five heading into the fourth.

Friday was an indication of how reliant the Pelicans are on Williamson and Ingram. Williamson played well enough to win Friday, but Ingram had his worst shooting game of the season. It wound up playing a significant role in the team falling apart down the stretch.

What's Next?

The Hornets will return home for a Saturday matchup with Atlanta. The Pelicans will be off until Monday when they will play the Dallas Mavericks in the first game of a seven-game road trip.

