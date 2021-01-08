    Report: Jaguars Meeting with Ex-Ohio State HC Urban Meyer

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 8, 2021

    Ohio State NCAA college football head coach Urban Meyer answers questions during a news conference announcing his retirement Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

    The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly set to hold an in-person interview with former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer on Friday to further discuss their head coaching vacancy.

    Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update:

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

