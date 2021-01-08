Browns vs. Steelers: Odds, Stat Predictions for 2021 AFC Wild Card Game

0 of 4

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

On Sunday night, the Cleveland Browns will play their first playoff game since Jan. 5, 2003. And not only will they be facing a challenging (and familiar) opponent, but they're also likely to be without some key pieces of their team due to positive COVID-19 tests.

The Browns have been unable to practice this week ahead of their AFC Wild Card Round matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have seven players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including safety Ronnie Harrison, who will miss Sunday's game after testing positive. They will also be without head coach Kevin Stefanski, who has also tested positive.

Meanwhile, the Steelers will be looking to avoid successive defeats to the Browns after losing against them last weekend. However, Pittsburgh had already clinched the AFC North by that point and rested quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and others in the 24-22 loss.

When Big Ben faced the Browns in Pittsburgh in Week 6, the Steelers won 38-7. They'll be looking for a similar result when the two teams go head-to-head at Heinz Field again this weekend.

Here's a look at the current odds for this AFC Wild Card Round contest, followed by stat predictions for key players in the matchup.