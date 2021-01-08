Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic Star in Epic Duel as Mavericks Outlast Nuggets in OT 

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks stormed back from a 12-point deficit to defeat the Denver Nuggets 124-117 in overtime at Ball Arena on Thursday night.

Both teams have struggled to find wins early this season, but Thursday's victory brought the Mavs (4-4) to an even .500 as Luka Doncic led the way with 38 points. The Nuggets dropped to 3-5 on the year despite another efficient performance from Nikola Jokic, who is quickly distinguishing himself as one of the best players in the league.

The nationally televised contest was another opportunity for Jokic and Doncic to show off their diverse skill sets as Denver played without forward Michael Porter Jr. The second-year player has been sidelined for the past four games in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols.

Dallas has now won three of its last four contests and is tied with the New Orleans Pelicans atop the Southwest division.

Notable Performers

Luka Doncic, PG, Dallas Mavericks: 38 points, 13 assists, 9 rebounds, 4 steals

Dorian Finney-Smith, SF, Dallas Mavericks: 14 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals

Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets: 38 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists

Jamal Murray, PG, Denver Nuggets: 21 points, 9 assists, 4 rebounds

Jokic's MVP Case Gathers Steam

Few players have been as exceptional and reliable as Denver's franchise big man to begin the season. Thursday only added to that notion.

Every time the Nuggets needed an easy bucket, the ball found its way into Jokic's hands. Whenever the Mavericks made a run, it was Jokic who quieted them down. And when the Nuggets found themselves down by two with 2.4 seconds left in regulation, it was Jokic who buried a step-back 19-footer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

Of the center's 38 points, 17 came in the fourth quarter as a 12-point Denver lead turned into a back-and-forth affair that required the extra frame. That he remained as productive in the fourth quarter despite having already been called for four fouls showed just how much composure he has when the game is on the line.

That became even more evident as Jokic began relying on his outside game late in regulation. After the Mavs took a four-point lead with three minutes, 56 seconds left, Jokic scored the next five points on a step-back and three-pointer. If he didn't have to risk picking up a foul on offense, there was no point in forcing himself into the paint—not when he could just as easily draw the defense out to him on the perimeter.

The 25-year-old came into Thursday's game averaging 24.1 points, 11.9 assists and 11.7 rebounds, yet his scoring average ticked up after this one. Against the Mavericks, he recorded his second consecutive game of 35-plus points. He's scored fewer than 24 points just three times in eight contests.

By comparison, Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 28.5 points, 13.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the last two years as he won back-to-back MVP awards. Jokic has established himself as a contender to take that crown away from the Milwaukee Bucks star this year.

He'll just need to start delivering more wins in Denver first.

Luka Doncic Returns to Form

So much for Luka Doncic struggling to find his rhythm this season.

The Mavericks star sure played up to his billing Thursday in what's now three consecutive stellar performances.

After beginning the year averaging 23.8 points, 6.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds through his first four games, Doncic has scored at least 27 points in each of his last three outings, recording a triple-double against the Houston Rockets on Monday before barely missing the mark by one rebound Thursday.

Against the Nuggets, Dallas saw the version of Doncic who makes his teammates better without sacrificing his ability to take over games. That was crucial late in the action as Doncic passed up an opportunity for a go-ahead bucket with 3.3 seconds left to feed Maxi Kleber for a wide-open three.

The play was perfect misdirection and kept the Mavs on a run that allowed them to take control in overtime.

With the ball at mid-court, Kleber fed an inbounds pass to Doncic, who drew a double-team that allowed Kleber to slip out to the top of the key unguarded. As soon as the power forward made his way to the weak side of the floor, Doncic floated a pass his way for an easy catch-and-shoot that Kleber sank without hesitation.

It was Doncic's passing as much as his scoring that kept Dallas from getting run out of the building. The combination of the two handed the Mavericks a much-needed road victory against a Denver team coming off a run to the Western Conference Finals.

What's Next

The Nuggets begin a three-game, East Coast road trip Saturday when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (7-2) before facing the New York Knicks on Sunday. The Mavericks, meanwhile, return home to face the Orlando Magic (6-2) on Saturday followed by the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.