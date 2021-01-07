Taiwan Jones Gifts Bills vs. Colts Playoff Tickets to Wrongfully Convicted Man

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills running back Taiwan Jones gifted tickets to Saturday's AFC Wild Card Round game against the Indianapolis Colts to Valentino Dixon, who had been wrongfully imprisoned for 27 years.

"I was already kind of emotional just with everything going on in the world," Jones said of his decision to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "I was reaching out to different organizations within Buffalo to see what I could do to make a difference. When I first read his story, man, it was touching and heartbreaking. I definitely wanted to do something for him."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowed the Bills to host up to 6,772 fans at Bills Stadium for the franchise's first home playoff contest since 1996.

Dixon was convicted of murdering Torriano Jackson in 1991 and released from prison in September 2018 after a judge overturned the conviction due to the confession of another man to the crime.

Louis-Jacques noted Saturday will be the second time Dixon has attended a Bills game, the first of which came when he was 11. Due to his conviction, the 51-year-old missed Buffalo's Super Bowl runs in 1992 and 1993.

Louis-Jacques wrote how Dixon's "love for the Bills never wavered" while he was serving his sentence at Attica Correctional Facility.