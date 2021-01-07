    Packers to Allow Approximately 6,000 Fans at Lambeau Field for Playoff Game

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 8, 2021
    General view of a Green Bay Packers helmet on the bench during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. The Packers won 27-21 in overtime. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    The Green Bay Packers will host 6,000 fans for next week's divisional-round matchup, the first time the general public will be allowed into Lambeau Field this season.

    The team hosted Packers employees and their family members for select games this season but had not sold any tickets to outside fans. 

    The Packers announced Thursday that season-ticket holders who opted in to the chance to buy tickets over the summer will be able to purchase seats in groups of two, four or six throughout the stadium. Face coverings will be required, and there will be no tailgating. 

    According to the team, no clusters of COVID-19 have been traced back to the 109 NFL games that have hosted more than 1 million people throughout the season.

    Healthcare workers and first responders will also be in attendance, in addition to guests from the visiting club.

    Across Wild Card Weekend, local guidelines are forcing teams to take different approaches to filling the stands.

    The Buffalo Bills will have fans for the first time this season when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. They have been allotted a capacity of 6,772 attendees. The Tennessee Titans (vs. Baltimore) and New Orleans Saints (vs. Chicago) will have a limited number of fans as well. 

    Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Sunday's game will only be open to family and friends of the team. The Steelers had previously allowed up to 5,500 fans in October and November, but a new state guideline will limit who is in the stands to watch them face the Cleveland Browns.

    "I hate it for the fans," Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. "I think about what Heinz Field would be like Sunday night. Anyone who has been there knows how special it would be. I hate it for them. I hate it for the Steelers, for the energy and excitement that it brings. But once again, that is what we are doing. That is what we are living in."

    The Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Football Team will be playing without spectators at FedExField on Saturday.

