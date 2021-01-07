    Derek Mason Named Auburn Defensive Coordinator After Vanderbilt Exit

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 8, 2021
    FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason looks on from the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt women's soccer goalkeeper Sarah Fuller has practiced with the football team, and coach Derek Mason says she's an option at kicker Saturday against Missouri. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
    Wade Payne/Associated Press

    Former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason is headed to Auburn to serve as the Tigers' defensive coordinator under new head coach Bryan Harsin, the school announced.

    Mason, who coached Vanderbilt for seven seasons and never had a winning record, was fired after the team started 0-8 this season. The Commodores finished the year with a ninth loss. 

    Harsin has amassed a 76-24 record as a head coach through a year at Arkansas State followed by seven seasons at Boise State. He was hired to replace Gus Malzahn last month. 

    Prior to coaching at Vanderbilt, Mason was the defensive coordinator at Stanford.

    "Derek Mason is one of the best defensive minds in college football and his track record speaks for itself," Harsin said in a press release. "I've always admired his ability to prepare his defenses, and his approach with players on and off the field is outstanding. Having experience as a head coach in the Southeastern Conference is invaluable, and he will bring a lot to our program."

    Despite seven losing seasons with the Commodores, Mason was the second coach in program history to bring the team to multiple bowl games. He posted two 6-7 seasons in 2016 and 2018, when the team fell in bowl games. 

    He saw more success with Stanford, where the Cardinals played in the Rose Bowl twice and earned a pair of Pac-12 championships. He was a finalist for the 2012 Broyles Award, given to the country's best assistant coach. 

    The announcement of Mason's hiring comes the same day that South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was named to the same position with the Tigers. ESPN's Cole Cubelic also reports that Will Friend, who was hired as offensive coordinator at South Carolina less than two weeks ago, is on the move to coach the offensive line on Harsin's staff. 

    With a plethora of SEC experience set to revamp Auburn's staff, the team may be able to build upon its 6-5 campaign from 2020. 

