Everything You Need to Know About the 2021 NHL Season

Welcome to the 2021 NHL season. The divisions have been temporarily realigned, and teams are allowed to put ads on their helmets.

It might be wild pandemic hockey, but it's hockey nonetheless. Many were skeptical that this season would even be possible, but training camps are underway and the 56-game regular season will begin Jan. 13.

But it won't exactly be business as usual.

Teams will be required to adhere to strict social-distancing policies in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Schedules will also look different, with an all-Canadian division playing for the first time because of the U.S.-Canada border closure. A shortened season and new rules will undoubtedly affect the on-ice product.

Here's what to expect when the 2021 NHL season opens.