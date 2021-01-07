Rams' Jalen Ramsey Says Matchup vs. DK Metcalf, Seahawks Should Be 'Big on Big'

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

As the Los Angeles Rams prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round on Saturday, cornerback Jalen Ramsey is hoping he'll get a few more shots to defend wideout DK Metcalf than he did earlier this season.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the Rams defensive star said he and the Seahawks target should be going head-to-head as two of the top players on their respective clubs. That wasn't the case two weeks ago when Seattle spread its offense out to ensure Ramsey wasn't able to shadow Metcalf all game.

The last time the two NFC West rivals met, Metcalf hauled in six of eight targets for 59 yards after he was limited to two catches for 28 yards when the teams first played each other in mid-November.

Los Angeles won the first meeting 23-16. Seattle responded with a 20-9 victory at home in Week 16.

With the two set to face off again at Lumen Field, both Ramsey and Metcalf are expected to play major roles in their respective team's game plan. Whether or not that means they get to go at each other in coverage remains to be seen.