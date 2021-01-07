    Rams' Jalen Ramsey Says Matchup vs. DK Metcalf, Seahawks Should Be 'Big on Big'

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IJanuary 7, 2021

    Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey (20) and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf talk between plays during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 20-9. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

    As the Los Angeles Rams prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round on Saturday, cornerback Jalen Ramsey is hoping he'll get a few more shots to defend wideout DK Metcalf than he did earlier this season.

    Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the Rams defensive star said he and the Seahawks target should be going head-to-head as two of the top players on their respective clubs. That wasn't the case two weeks ago when Seattle spread its offense out to ensure Ramsey wasn't able to shadow Metcalf all game. 

    The last time the two NFC West rivals met, Metcalf hauled in six of eight targets for 59 yards after he was limited to two catches for 28 yards when the teams first played each other in mid-November. 

    Los Angeles won the first meeting 23-16. Seattle responded with a 20-9 victory at home in Week 16. 

    With the two set to face off again at Lumen Field, both Ramsey and Metcalf are expected to play major roles in their respective team's game plan. Whether or not that means they get to go at each other in coverage remains to be seen. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Trade Packages, Landing Spots for Deshaun 🤝

      Watson's suitors will be in abundance if star QB requests a trade from Texans ➡️

      Trade Packages, Landing Spots for Deshaun 🤝
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Trade Packages, Landing Spots for Deshaun 🤝

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Ramsey Says Matchup vs. Metcalf Should Be 'Big on Big'

      Ramsey Says Matchup vs. Metcalf Should Be 'Big on Big'
      Los Angeles Rams logo
      Los Angeles Rams

      Ramsey Says Matchup vs. Metcalf Should Be 'Big on Big'

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Rams Odds Shift with Jared Goff Return to Practice

      LA moves to +3.5 vs. Seattle after Goff throws in practice (FanDuel)

      Rams Odds Shift with Jared Goff Return to Practice
      Los Angeles Rams logo
      Los Angeles Rams

      Rams Odds Shift with Jared Goff Return to Practice

      The Duel
      via The Duel

      Amari Cooper Has Surgery

      Cowboys WR posts picture of his walking boot after offseason surgery

      Amari Cooper Has Surgery
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Amari Cooper Has Surgery

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report